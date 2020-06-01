Local teens to peacefully protest at Grant Circle

A group of teens demonstrated for racial equality on Saturday, They will be back at Grant Circle on Monday from 3 to 6 p.m.

 Courtesy photo

A peaceful protest will take place at the entrance of the city this afternoon. 

For the second time in less than a week, local teens will stand at Grant Circle from 3 p.m. to 6 with signs to raise awareness that black lives matter. 

Ruthie Dupuis Exama, the mother of one of the protest organizers, is encouraging the community to join. 

Using the hashtag #StandUpDontStandBy, she posted on her Facebook page, "Come down to support!!"

The teen also demonstrated on Saturday.

Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.

