Local teens to peacefully protest at Grant Circle

A peaceful protest will take place at the entrance of the city this afternoon.
For the second time in less than a week, local teens will stand at Grant Circle from 3 p.m. to 6 with signs to raise awareness that black lives matter.
Ruthie Dupuis Exama, the mother of one of the protest organizers, is encouraging the community to join.
Using the hashtag #StandUpDontStandBy, she posted on her Facebook page, "Come down to support!!"
The teen also demonstrated on Saturday.
