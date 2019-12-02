Police arrested a Gloucester woman Sunday night after she began to attack two officers who showed up at the scene to deal with a noise complaint.
Savannah Jean Delaney, 35, of 66 Centennial Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.
Officers had responded to a Chestnut Street residence on a noise complaint at 9:04 p.m. and detained two males and Delaney as they left the premises.
Delaney, according to officers, became loud and abusive and ultimately fell to the ground and began kicking two officers. She continued the behavior during the booking process at the police station.
In other news taken from Cape Ann's police and fire department logs:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Dec. 1
1:35 a.m.: Officers responded twice to a Pleasant Street address on a noise complaint. They advised the tenants to turn down the music and quiet down for the night.
Saturday, Nov. 30
9:54 a.m.: A female walk-in to the police station reported that her coat and pocketbook containing her wallet and about $130 were stolen the previous night after she had left them hanging up at Minglewood Harborside on Rogers Street. Police are investigating.
9:50 a.m.: A Prospect Street resident reported that her motor vehicle was stolen. The vehicle had been towed for blocking a driveway.
3:01 a.m.: Officers responded to a Sargent Street address on complaints that a house party was creating loud noise. The partygoers were instructed to quiet down and call it a night. Peace restored.
Friday, Nov. 29
3:56 a.m.: A city cab driver reported that a passenger who traveled from Lyndale Avenue to a Mount Pleasant Avenue address gave fake credit card numbers and then fled on foot without paying the fare. Police are investigating.
1:47 a.m.: Officers responded to an East Main Street address for a second time after a resident complained about a neighbor making noise. Officer spoke with the offending individual and the peace was restored.
Thursday, Nov. 28
12:01 p.m.: Officers responded to the Manchester Athletic Club on Whistlestop Way on report of a man sleeping in the front doorway. The man was sent on his way.
2:57 a.m.: Officers broke up a loud house party at a Prospect Street address.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Dec. 1
10:59 p.m.: The town and state DPW were notified of icy road conditions on Main Street.
6:47 p.m.: A driver on Story Street received a criminal complaint for attaching license plates and being unregistered and uninsured. The car was towed from the scene.
3:06 p.m.: Report of a lost credit card on Bearskin Neck.
2:47 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Railroad Avenue.
9:32 a.m.: The DPW was notified of icy road conditions on Mt. Pleasant Street.
Saturday, Nov. 30
8:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:21 p.m.: Report of a large tarp in the roadway on Main Street. The DPW was notified to remove it the following morning.
3:37 p.m.: Two-car accident on the corner of Broadway and School Street. No injuries reported. The damage caused by the accident is estimated to cost over $1,000. One of the drivers involved received a citation for a one-way street violation.
5:17 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, Nov. 29
6:26 p.m.: Report of a drunk and belligerent passenger on a CATA Bus. Officers picked up the passenger on the corner of Granite Street and Gott Avenue and drove them home.
6:05 p.m.: A Sandy Bay Terrace resident reported an unwanted person was banging on the front door. Officers spoke with both individuals and the peace was restored.
2:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Marbee Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:39 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for having defective equipment.
1:23 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pier Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
2:01 p.m.: Open burning violation on Main Street. The person who started the fire did not have the necessary permits to do so. The fire was later extinguished.
11:23 a.m.: Report of a harassing phone call. No threats were made. Officers informed the person on their harassment order rights.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Dec. 1
11:29 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a court summons for unlicensed operation and a marked lanes violation.
9:43 a.m.: Medical emergency on Central Street. The person was transported to Beverly Hospital.
12:46 a.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to Summer Street after a person reported smelling burnt plastic in their home. The smell was discovered to be coming from a nearby manhole in the area. National Grid was notified and a crew was dispatched to fix the issue.
Saturday, Nov. 30
10:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Central Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:20 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:56 p.m.: Manchester Fire provided mutual aid for a medical call in Essex, on John Wise Avenue.
ESSEX
Sunday, Dec. 1
10:21 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a court summons for operating after a suspension.
Saturday, Nov. 30
8:46 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Manchester Fire Department was also called to assist.
Noon and 1:38 p.m.: Two drivers on Southern Avenue and Route 128 northbound received citations for speeding.
Friday, Nov. 29
9:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:42 p.m.: A driver on the corner of John Wise Avenue and Choate Street reportedly hit a deer. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene and the deer was euthanized.
