DANVERS — North Shore Community College President William Heineman is pleased to announce that these local residents are recent graduates of the college:
Essex: Benjamin Legere.
Gloucester: Noman Ahmad, Kwanecha Aldridge, Christine Anderson, Jessica Barry, Elizabeth Burnham, Selena Capone, Sabrina Cardone, Kacia Christopher, Gina Ciarametaro, Hunter Darling, Ryan Dunne, Cindy Fletcher, Kaci Gardner-Nicastro, Mya Harmon, Paige Heassler, Joseph Johnson, Autumn Kane, Natany Lopes, Sarah Mahoney, Laurel Massey, Jorge Mercado, Nicole Misuraca, Rebecca Murray, Hannah Nasser, Tayia Parisi, Marisa Pistenmaa, Andrea Puleo, Isaac Sperry, Maggie Towne, Huria Velasquez, Molly White, and Jacqueline Wonson.
Manchester: Katina Karras.
Rockport: Amanda Greel, Laurie Mc Kenna, Lauren Mcnair, Robert Muniz, Matthew Perkins, and Alexis Silva.