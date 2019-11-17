If you’re reading this, you haven’t completely succumbed to what media scholars are calling “news fatigue” — an aversion to news brought on by readers’ frustration with a barrage of coverage of alleged scandals and corruption. As impeachment hearings only add to the situation, there are signs the condition may be taking hold on Cape Ann.
The Rev. Anne Deneen, pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester, said she suspects the steady stream of discouraging reports from Washington is driving people to stop watching or reading news because of “a sense that the problems are overwhelming.”
“I think (the stories) weigh on people, both sides, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican,” she said.
Deneen said she and other clergy she knows find hope in the capacity of congregation members to maintain relationships with each other despite what can be strong political differences. “If you’re sitting in a pew praying with someone — whether a Christian or a Jew or a Muslim — I think that’s a really powerful witness.”
Deneen said she is encouraged by what she sees as a widespread interest among people she encounters in learning facts amid political and fake-news noise. “(They) actually care about the truth,” she said.
Issues such as gun control and the treatment of immigrants are important to Deneen. “I do see things happening around the country,” she said, adding: “Unfortunately, I’m an optimist.”
Deneen belongs to a group of Cape Ann clergy and she said a common challenge they discuss is the stress the current political climate is putting on congregants. “We talk about this among ourselves — how we’re going to help people through this crisis,” she said.
Emma Lamoureux of Gloucester sees news fatigue among her peers and attributes it in large part to what she sees as an unhealthy reliance on internet sites that purport to cover news but focus more on celebrities and entertainment rather than important issues.
“This generation is so seduced by (gossip) they think is real news,” she said.
But Lamoureux said she understands why some people would avoid news. “I don’t like to watch the news because it’s never anything good,” she said.
“I think Trump himself has made it worse,” she said, adding that she just returned from a backpacking trip across Europe and was pleased to find people more friendly, and places more safe, than she would have expected based on Trump’s comments.
Lamoureux said she isn’t sure whether control of the House or Senate will change, and believes “there are good Republicans.” She also isn’t sure whether the president will win re-election, “but I think anybody would be better than Trump.”
Donna Soodalter-Toman, already a fierce critic of President Donald Trump, said her frustration with his administration and him only is mounting. “It just keeps getting worse,” she said, “it just keeps going on and on and on.”
Soodalter-Toman knows people who are giving up on watching or reading the news and is in some ways sympathetic, she said, but she tells them: “If we don’t pay attention, then we deserve what’s going to happen, but it’s daunting.” The owner of DIVA, a downtown jewelry store, said she is troubled particularly because unlike the Vietnam and Watergate eras, criticism of the president this time around tends to come almost exclusively from without his own party.
“You have some distinguished Republicans who are supporting him. I don’t know why,” she said.
For all her frustration, Soodalter-Toman nonetheless said: “You have to be optimistic.”
As for fall 2020 elections, she said, Democratic candidates are doing sufficient damage to each other to give Trump a 25 percent chance of winning. Another risk, she said, is that Democrats will settle on a centrist candidate who doesn’t embrace policies such as universal Medicare embraced by the liberal wing of the party.
Gloucester resident Steve Ludwick, 62, said he thinks “most people are more engaged than they’ve ever been.” But the problem is that many Trump supporters are devouring a diet that consists almost exclusively of Fox News, he said. “They believe some of the parody out there, which is disturbing.”
Ludwick said he voted for Bernie Sanders in the last primary because “you have to vote for somebody,” but isn’t impressed by any of the current Democratic or Republican candidates. Biden, he said, “had his chance” and should yield the race to younger candidates. Warren, he continued, comes across more as a professor than a ready-for-the-White House leader.
Ludwick said he is afraid a “fractured” electorate will provide Trump’s strong base an opportunity to prevail in the 2020 general election. He thinks Democrats will seize control of the U.S. Senate and keep control of the House of Representatives.
