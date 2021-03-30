ROCKPORT — The Long Beach bridge over the Saratoga Creek has reopened.
Public Works crews were out Tuesday morning installing the foot-ramps on either side of the bridge.
"The main section of the bridge is supported on pilings," said PublicWorks Director Joe Parisi "The ramps on either side come out seasonally."
Now, beachgoers can walk from the parking lot off Seaview Street to Long Beach — good news for those looking to hit the beach now and during the busy summer months.
