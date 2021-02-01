ROCKPORT — Work to replace more than 400 feet of Long Beach's dilapidated seawall is expected to start next year.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced last month it will cover 75% of the project's estimated $2,580,000 cost through Public Assistance Program funding via the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency "to reconstruct a seawall, revetment, and beach access stairs."
"The 25% matching funds will need to be approved at Town Meeting," said Rockport Public Works Director Joe Parisi. "It will be included in an article at this spring's Town Meeting."
From there, the town will pursue hiring a construction company to do the work. Parisi said design and permitting would begin this year and construction will most likely start in 2022.
The 1,140-foot Long Beach seawall was constructed in 1938. A destructive storm in 1956 required the town to replace nearly half of the wall. Original sections of the seawall still stand today, but barely.
The replacement wall will be fortified deeper into the sand and be lined with sheet piling for increased stability. The concrete access stairway next door to Cape Ann Motor Inn, 33 Rockport Road in Gloucester, will move 10 feet north, officially placing it over the Rockport town line. The wooden staircase on the far opposite side of the wall will also be replaced.
While the Long Beach shoreline is considered a special flood hazard area and marine wetland, "any potential project impacts will be mitigated by compliance with permit conditions issued by state and federal agencies," according to FEMA's announcement.
Maps of the project areas are available upon request. More information is available by contacting Christian Paske, FEMA environmental protection specialist, at christian.paske@fema.dhs.gov or 202-704-1027.
Heavy storms have ravaged the original sections of the seawalls for years. After a particularly nasty storm in March 2018, the town decided it was not worth spending money each year to clean up the destruction.
Design work for the new wall began in February 2019. During this time, the town worked on one last quick-fix for the recent wall failures. Edward Paige Corporation of Westwood was hired to lay down 2,500 tons of support stones and 8,000 cubic yards of sand to keep the wall upright. The project cost the town $250,000 with the remaining $750,000 covered by a state grant. It is expected to keep the wall sturdy until 2025.
