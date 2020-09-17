Longevity Bench marking Manchester's 375th to be unveiled Saturday   

MANCHESTER — The Longevity Bench Project will unveil one of its new public benches — this one dedicated to Manchester’s 375th anniversary — on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m.
The bench was installed by Jeffrey’s Creek Land Contractors, a sponsor of the Longevity Bench Project, on Pine Street near the trailhead to Powder House Hill.
The event will be limited to 50 attendees only. Nearly 40 of the bench's donors, members of the 375th Anniversary Planning Committee and town representatives have been invited to attend.
Social distancing will be required at the event and masks donated by the Manchester 375th Anniversary Committee will be worn.
"The Board of Directors of the Longevity Bench Project thanks all of you for your support and participation," said Longevity Bench Founder and President Lisa Bonneville in a prepared statement.
The aim of the Longevity Bench Project is to "enable people of all ages and abilities to take a walk with more places to rest along popular streets in residential neighborhoods," according to its website. So far, 11 benches have been installed in Manchester.
