Longtime Landmark School leader to retire

BEVERLY — Robert J. Broudo, who for the last 30 years has served as head of Landmark School, has announced his plans to retire.
Broudo was recruited as one of the original faculty members at Landmark in 1971, when he was a student at Bates College. He has remained at the school since its founding with the exception of a two-year hiatus in 1975, when Broudo worked as a special education director and high school assistant principal at the Walworth Barbour American International School in Israel.
At Landmark, Broudo moved up the ranks, serving as teacher, supervisor, department head, houseparent, residential coordinator, founding director of the Outreach and Prep Programs, and head of the high school, until he was elected as president and headmaster in 1990.
Landmark, which specializes in evidence- and research-based teaching for students with dyslexia and other language-based learning disabilities, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
“Helping to build this school into the respected institution that it is today has been the greatest honor of my life," Broudo said in a statement. "I’m proud of what we’ve created in these past 50 years, of the amazing work of the faculty, staff, and trustees, and of the students’ lives that have been changed. I am confident in Landmark’s future and looking forward to seeing what’s next for this incredible institution.”
Founded by Dr. Charles Drake, Landmark serves roughly 460 K-12 students each year across its two campuses, an elementary and middle school in Manchester and high school in the Prides Crossing section of Beverly.
Thilo Henkes, Landmark's board chairman, said Broudo embodies the soul of Landmark.
Under Broudo's leadership, Henkes said, “Landmark has helped thousands of students with dyslexia who were otherwise completely misunderstood in other schools and trained hundreds of educators in the proven Landmark method," Henkes said in a statement. "Bob has the rare combination of teaching chops, entrepreneurialism, leadership, and vision that has built the school into the highly respected leader that it is today.”
A search committee, composed of faculty and staff members, alumni, current and former parents, and trustees, is partnering with the executive search firm, Spencer Stuart, in an international quest for Landmark’s next head of school. They plan to fill the position by the end of the summer. Broudo will serve his last year as head for the 2021-2022 academic year, and the new head will officially begin in the summer of 2022.
"The next head will need the personality, skills, and talent to guide the school into the next half century,” Henkes said.
Broudo has served for years on the Board of the Learning Disabilities Association of America, as well as on the Board of Directors of Waring, Glen Urquhart, and Brookwood Schools, the Board of Directors of Danversbank, Boston University Wheelock Dean’s Advisory Board and College of Education & Human Development task force, the Build Health International Board, as chair of the City of Beverly Citizen’s Advisory Committee of the Police Department, and the mayor’s task force for diversity, equity, and inclusion, among others.
Both of Broudo's parents taught at Endicott College in Beverly; his father, David, was director of Endicott's Art Department for 48 years, while his mother, Barbara, taught fashion design and illustration.
Broudo lives with his wife, Maida, in the headmaster’s home on the Prides Crossing campus. They have seven children between them, as well as seven grandchildren.