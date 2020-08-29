IPSWICH — Marina "Chickie" Aggelakis, the longtime owner of the iconic Clam Box restaurant on Route 133, has died.
Aggelakis' daughter-in-law, Johanna Pechilis Aggelakis, told the Boston Globe she died Monday at home surrounded by her family. She had been diagnosed with cancer early last month and the disease had quickly advanced, according to the Globe. She was 70.
Aggelakis and her husband Theodore had owned the seasonal restaurant for more than 30 years, and were the fourth owners since Dick Greenleaf first built the clam box-shaped building in the 1930s. The couple had also owned three Chick's Roast Beef restaurants in Ipswich, Gloucester and the Bradford section of Haverhill.
Pechilis Aggelakis was not immediately available for comment on Friday.
As news of her passing spread on social media, many friends, former employees and others expressed their condolences, sharing little vignettes of their memories of "Chickie" on Facebook.
Some people wrote how she gave them their first job at the Clam Box, while others remembered growing up with Aggelakis in Ipswich.
Pechilis Aggelakis told the Globe that her husband Dimitri, Chickie's only child, had been groomed to take over the family business at the Clam Box.