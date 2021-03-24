MANCHESTER — Two hikers were lead out of Cedar Swamp on Tuesday afternoon after a search by police and firefighters from several towns.
The hikers, a couple from Marblehead, were hiking in the Cathedral Pines section of the Manchester Essex Conservation Area off School Street and got lost. One hiker called 911 around 1:56 p.m. seeking help. Rescue personnel were able to geographically pinpoint from his call was based on cellular data.
Officers and firefighters from Manchester, Essex and Hamilton were dispatched to the Cathedral Pines to search for the couple. The search was aided by the Manchester Police Department's Drone Unit and all-terrain vehicle.
Also assisting were Beauport Ambulance, Essex County Regional Dispatch, and a Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter.
Manchester Police Lt. Mark McCoy and Essex police Sgt. Daniel Bruce found the two lost hikers and led them back to their car. Both were reportedly uninjured.
"We found them lost and disoriented in the swamp," said McCoy. "They didn't know how to get out."
In a prepared statement, Manchester police Chief Todd Fitzgerald thanked all of the agencies who responded, especially the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing.
“This is a clear example of interagency cooperation bringing about a successful outcome,” Fitzgerald said.
The two hikers did not respond to a request for comment by the Gloucester Daily Times.
