Although not all loved ones can be together this Valentine's Day due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, love is still in the salty, Cape Ann air.
Adult Foster Care of the North Shore has collaborated with SeniorCare Inc. to share the love this Valentine’s Day by making and distributing hundreds of homemade cards and bags to Gloucester residents as part of SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program.
“It is a great way to try and bring a smile to people’s face,” said SeniorCare CEO Scott Trenti on Tuesday.
Gloucester-based SeniorCare regularly delivers hot meals to older residents of Gloucester, Rockport and Essex through its Meals on Wheels program. During the pandemic, the program has grown by 40%.
When Adult Foster Care of the North Shore came to SeniorCare with the idea of partnering up this Valentines Day, the staff at SeniorCare jumped at the opportunity to work with an organization that supports adults with disabilities or chronic illness who are living in the community.
“We value our relationship with the Adult Foster Care of the North Shore,” Trenti said.
In addition to a hot meal, the Meals on Wheeles baskets will include a card designed and decorated by the children of Adult Foster Care staff.
“The kids loved it and it gave them something to do where they got to be creative,” Adult Foster Care Director Cynthia Bjorlie said on Tuesday.
"I love making Valentine's cards because I like making them happy because when they are happy I am happy too," Camila Lora, 9, said in an email to the Times. "I had a lot of fun with it because I enjoy making gifts especially for elderly at your work and other places. Because I know they are having a bad time in the pandemic. It might not be the healthiest choice but they will love having their lollipops and reading the valentine’s cards.”
Trenti noted that during a time in which so many people are isolated, the special basket can make a world of difference.
“One of the nice things with the card in addition to the driver bringing the meal is to give elders a point of contact,” Trenti said. “A lot of them are socially isolated and anything above and beyond a friendly face is icing on the cake.”
“It really is a community-wide effort and it has to be,” Trenti said.
