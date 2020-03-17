As a pandemic sweeps the world, two North Shore residents are sick... lovesick that is.
Gloucester resident Morgan Sprinkle and Beverly resident Caleb Bae decided and planned — in less than 48-hours — to get married with only their immediate family on Sunday, March 15.
The two scrapped their original plans — the April 3 wedding at Pierce Farm at Witch Hill in Topsfield, a reception with a dance floor, the honeymoon to Italy — when the nation essentially came to a halt because of tighter restrictions on social gatherings and higher risks associated with travel due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"The important thing is the marriage, not the day," Bae, 24, emphasized.
Cases of COVID-19, first identified in Wuhan, China, were being reported in the United States; more than 100 cases have been traced back to a biotech meeting that took place in Boston in late February.
"I called him one day at lunch and said, 'Hey, I think we need to start considering a Plan B," Sprinkle recounted last week.
"I told her she was over-reacting," Bae said.
Then, Italy expanded its COVID-19 lockdown to include the whole country and the World Health Organization declared the virus outbreak a pandemic.
Their honeymoon was planned to take them to Venice, Florence, Rome, and the Amalfi Coast.
"Yeah. ... She was right," Bae admitted, looking over at his now-wife with loving eyes.
Over the course of last week, the couple became increasingly concerned that Bae's family would not be able to fly from their home in California for the ceremony.
That's when Bae popped a question: What if we got married this weekend?
Sprinkle was all in and Friday the two began booking flights and arrangements for a wedding on Sunday.
"We hit the ground running," Morgan laughed.
Caleb's family flew in to Boston at 3 p.m. Sunday and the young couple was married at Community Church of East Gloucester an hour and a half later.
Two hours after they were married, the virus hit stateside hard.
On Sunday, with more than 100 confirmed cases in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency order prohibiting most gatherings of more than 25 people as state officials worked to tamp down the spread of the virus.
This ban has since been updated to 10 people or fewer, as announced by President Donald Trump on Monday.
The order applies to community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, fundraisers, and yes, even weddings.
"We are so thankful," Sprinkle said. "The Lord really showed up in the fact that literally Sunday night, two hours after we got married, we would have been told that we could not have our wedding on April 3."
While both their caterer and venue cancelled for April 3 due to the new regulations, Sprinkle and Bae are planning to reschedule a time to celebrate with others once the social restrictions are lifted.
The two met through a mutual friend and had their first date at Gloucester's Wingaersheek Beach, building sandcastles during the month of February.
On Nov. 30, 2018, Bae proposed at the same beach with a white tent pitched in the sand, dazzling white lights and pictures to commemorate their relationship.
Sprinkle knew it was coming, but had no idea when or where he would pop the question.
"He was acting really strange," she laughed.
Now living in Beverly, the married couple is looking at a new "normal" as both of their jobs have been affected by the pandemic.
Both work in higher education, Bae at Simmons College in Boston and Sprinkle at Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary in Hamilton, and have been asked to work remotely by their employers.
"I literally got a laptop today," Sprinkle said on Friday. She will be working remotely for the foreseeable future. "We need to be realistic but not panic."
While the rest of the world may be overstocking on toilet paper and Clorox wiping everything, Sprinkle and Bae are happily moved into their apartment and ready to hunker down for the time being.
"Marriage is about entering into the good and the bad, the easy and the messy together and committing to stick together through it," Sprinkle said. "What better time than the messiest time that we have been alive to say we are in this and we are joining our lives together."
