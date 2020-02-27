ROCKPORT — The Rockport High School Drama Llamas will debut "Women in Jeopardy!", a comedy by Wendy MacLeod, this Friday,
The play is the Llamas' 2020 Massachusetts Educational Theatre Guild Drama Festival entry.
The story follows divorcées Mary and Jo, who are suspicious of friend Liz’s new dentist boyfriend. They believe he’s not just weird, but might be a serial killer. The women trade in their wine glasses for spy glasses, and imaginations run wild as the ladies try to discover the truth and save their friend, though she doesn’t seem to want to be saved.
"Women in Jeopardy!" will debut on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. in the John Lane Performing Arts Center at Rockport High School. 24 Jerden's Lane.
Admission is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted to support the program.
From there, the cast and crew will bring the show to Winthrop High School on Saturday, Feb 29. Rockport will perform at 4:30 p.m. and will be one of eight schools presenting work for consideration from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the competitive festival. Tickets are $15 for the day.
To qualify for advancement in the festival, shows must be set up and struck in five minutes and must be performed in 40 minutes or less. In total, 107 schools will perform at 14 festival sites throughout Massachusetts.
