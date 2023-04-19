Cape Ann Animal Aid is hosting a low-cost rabies vaccine and microchip clinic this Saturday, April 22, at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
The clinic runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments, $20, are required and can be reserved online at bit.ly/3GkL7Dl. The fee covers both the vaccine and microchip.
The clinic is open to residents of any town; dog license forms for Rockport and Gloucester will be available at the clinic so owners may complete their pet's registration with their municipality.
Questions may be directed to info@capeannanimalaid.org or 978-283-6055.