Low ridership means early end to ferry service

SALEM — The Salem Ferry is shutting down for the season due to low ridership, but plans for a second ferry are still going forward.
Salem Ferry, a Boston Harbor Cruises commuter service between Boston and Salem, will shut down for the season on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The decision impacts the 149-passenger Nathaniel Bowditch vessel, which is city-owned.
The city still plans to purchase a second ferry using a combined $4 million in grant and city funding.
After curtailing operations due to COVID-19, the ferry resumed service on July 3 for commuters and tourists, with safety and social-distancing restrictions. But Mayor Kim Driscoll said ridership this summer hasn’t come close to its typical head counts.
In 2018, the most recent data available, the ferry had 16,111 passengers in July and 12,225 passengers in August. But this year, July ridership was 1,353 passengers — a more than 90% drop — while 1,650 boarded in August.
“There’s just tremendous daily operational losses — the fuel, staff,” Driscoll said. “There are days when you’ve had the boat to yourself if you’re taking the ferry.”
Officials restarted ferry service in July with hopes that at least commuters working in Boston would take advantage under the state’s phased reopening. At the time, Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem, described the news as “another indicator that there’s life after the pandemic, and that Massachusetts numbers are good.”
But the option didn’t catch on with people still wary of mass transit, Fox said this week.
“It’s a really strange year, and numbers are all over the place for visitation. People are traveling differently,” Fox said. “They want to be in their own vehicle, where they know it’s clean — and that isn’t a reflection of the sanitizing of any transportation or attraction.”
The sharp drop in ridership, Fox said, “is pretty consistent with how 2020 is going for a lot of attractions and businesses. The ferry is an asset, and I think people will miss it.”
The ferry typically runs through October. But with tourism down — most of Haunted Happenings has been canceled — and residents still working from home due to the pandemic, the city took what Driscoll described as “a double hit.”
“The sustainability of the operation is also important for us,” Driscoll said. “The ferry service fees generated by riders are what helps pay the operator, so there are very little city dollars we have to pony up for the service — and we don’t want to jeopardize that relationship.”
Second boat guaranteed
Still, questions remain over what the fall will look like for both tourism and how those visitors will come to Salem. The city is still drawing crowds — many museums and attractions have opened with COVID-19 safety protocols, and many restaurants offer outdoor dining.
“We’ve had some busy weekends. Things are getting busier,” Fox said. “But there’s a lot of parking in Salem, always has been, and we anticipate that visitors will use the parking we have.”
Depending on how the next month goes, officials might begin suggesting that visitors take the commuter rail to Salem from either Lynn or Beverly, Fox said.
“There’s going to be greatly reduced numbers in October this year, and we have yet to see what the parking is going to look like,” Fox said. “But the key to 2020 is being reactive and rolling with the punches, and we’re prepared to do that.”
That said, plans are still in place to get a new ferry boat to join the Bowditch.
In 2018, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Salem with a $3.4 million grant to buy a second ferry boat. The city must kick in $600,000 of its own resources, bringing the overall investment to $4 million.
Driscoll said the already slow process has been set back further by the pandemic.
“We hope to get back to it,” the mayor said. “The second boat would allow the flexibility of longer runs. It provides flexibility to offer service in a way that we hope will increase ridership.”
Salem Ferry Ridership
Month 2017 2018 2020
July 15,915 16,111 1,353
August 15,792 12,225 1,650
Source: City of Salem
* 2019 ridership numbers were not available