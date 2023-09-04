Low tide reveals Essex shipwreck

ESSEX — An extreme low tide last week revealed a shipwreck in the Essex River.
“It was the craziest, most beautiful experience,” said Essex resident Wes Cannon, who took photographs of the vessel. The tide was astronomically low or close to it when he came across the wreck while boating Thursday.
Cannon said he could see bricks, stones and china visible in the hull.
The shipwreck is between Dilly Island and Coffins Beach in Gloucester, according to Essex Harbormaster Capt. Daniel Fialho. Cannon didn’t pinpoint the exact location, but described it as being on the Gloucester side near Two Penny Loaf, between channel buoys 6 and 7.
Several people ventured out to the river to catch a glimpse of the clearly visible ribs of the once proud ship, and posted photographs of the wreckage Thursday on the Facebook group Essex, MA – Notices and Issues.
“I think it’s exposed at low tide,” Fialho said. “I think the photos are great, but we want to keep everything intact.”
Mary Hickey of Essex has not seen the latest shipwreck, but was inspired to leave a comment on the Essex Facebook page.
“I think it’s kind of surprising,” she said. I think it’s very cool and very interesting that this particular storm brought it up.”
Hickey was referring to Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall as a Category 3 storm last Wednesday. The storm swept through the Southeast, dropping 8 inches of rain in four states and was centered about 250 miles west of Bermuda on Friday morning. In the Northeast, it brought torrential rain.
There are two other shipwrecks of note nearby, Fialho said, one near Conomo Point in Essex and another near Crane’s Beach in Ipswich.
The one in Ipswich is believed to be the Ada K. Damon, built in Essex in 1875 and shipwrecked in 1909.
The wreck off Conomo Point was revealed last year. Shifting sands on the Clammers Flats sandbar unearthed remains of the estimated 15-foot vessel from the 19th century.
Members of the Boston-based Massachusetts Board of Underwater Archeological Resources investigated the wreck at Conomo Point after it was spotted by Dr. Dianna Doucette, a principal investigator at the Public Archaeology Laboratory in Rhode Island.
The agency continued to closely monitor and document changes to the remains of the wooden ship exposed by the erosion of the Clammer’s Flats, according to the minutes of the board’s March 30 public meeting.
“Since its first exposure and discovery a year ago, approximately one vertical foot of sand overburden has eroded from the surface of the mudflat in which the wreck is embedded, exposing hull timbers extending the full length of the vessel’s hull,” the minutes read.
In addition, according to the meeting minutes, on Feb. 10, the board’s staff, Essex shipbuilder Harold Burnham and Ipwsich clammer Steve Hemeon also investigated a “newly-exposed shipwreck” embedded in a mudflat in the Gloucester portion of Essex Bay. While there, the group reportedly inspected and documented the site.
The Times could not confirm over the weekend whether it’s the shipwreck that appeared Thursday.
According to the minutes, the subtidal wreck at this site had construction features indicating it is “likely to be quite old, perhaps dating from the late 1700s or early 1800s.”
“About a (40- by 15-foot) section of the hull was exposed with partially intact hull planking, frames, ceiling and its keelson all visible extending above the mudline,” the minutes read.
The Massachusetts Board of Underwater Archaeological Resources (BUAR) is the sole trustee of the state’s underwater cultural heritage.
Based on Massachusetts law, the BUAR is charged with encouraging the discovery and reporting, as well as the preservation and protection, of underwater archaeological resources.
“These sites and objects represent a nonrenewable scientific resource – statements left by time to be preserved through their documentation for public study and benefit,” reads the BUAR’s website: www.mass.gov/orgs/board-of-underwater-archaeological-resources.com.
The agency investigates about 3,500 shipwrecks in Massachusetts waters.
