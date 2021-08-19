BOSTON (AP) — State officials on Thursday announced the latest winners of Massachusetts' $1 million lottery and $300,000 scholarship giveaway for vaccinated residents.
This week's $1 million winner is Lilly Guttenplan, an elementary school teacher in Lowell with two daughters. She says she plans to set aside the money for her children's college education.
This week's $300,000 scholarship winner is Nadia Dutton, a sophomore at Rockland High School who is on the volleyball, basketball and lacrosse teams.
Baker's office says Dutton hopes to attend college in the New England area and hopes to follow in her mother's footsteps and pursue a nursing degree.
Thursday's announcement is for the fourth of five drawings in the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway. Thursday is also the registration deadline for the final giveaway, which will be announced next Thursday.
Fully vaccinated residents ages 18 and older are eligible to enter the $1 million contest while fully vaccinated youths between 12 and 17 years of age may enter the scholarship contest.
Residents only have to enter once to qualify, but they must also be legal, permanent residents and have received their vaccine doses in-state.
State officials say more than 2.5 million people have signed up for the giveaway, with about 2.3 million of them entered into the $1 million contest.
More than 300,000 residents have received a first dose of the vaccine, and more than 420,000 residents have become fully vaccinated since the giveaway was announced in June, Baker's office said.
Massachusetts remains one of the most vaccinated states in the nation, with more than 64% of residents fully inoculated against COVID-19.