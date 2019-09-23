LYNN — Elected officials from Lynn urged the MBTA to offer additional trains on the Newburyport/Rockport Line through Lynn at the same price as core subway rides, warning Monday that the region needs public transit as a relief to roadway congestion that has reached a "breaking point."
State Sen. Brendan Crighton and state Reps. Peter Capano and Dan Cahill joined Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee in asking the T's Fiscal and Management Control Board to run more trains through Lynn, a change they said would help more of the city's residents reach Boston without driving.
Under existing service, they said, many people opt to drive and contribute to already excruciating traffic rather than pay $14 for a round-trip. And those who take public transit often find themselves late, they said, when the trains arriving in Lynn from Cape Ann and the North Shore are too full to accommodate new passengers.
"We as a region have been shortchanged for 50-plus years north of Revere," McGee said. "Rapid transit has not come to the North Shore and we believe we need to look outside the box."
