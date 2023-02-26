MANCHESTER — An electrical outage on Friday knocked out power to hundreds of customers in the towns of Manchester, Essex and Hamilton as well as the Manchester Athletic Club's sports bubble.
About 1,500 National Grid customers affected from the Beverly city line to Gloucester, according to Manchester-by-the-Sea Police. The outage was first reported a little after 9 a.m., and was related to a transformer explosion on Stanley Avenue.
Power crews were able to restore power to many customers within hours.
At the Manchester Athletic Club (MAC) at 8 Atwater Ave., the power outage partially deflated the facility’s sports bubble Friday, leading the club to close for the day. It was back up on Saturday and ready for use.
Dozens of people who had been working out Friday streamed out of the facility.
“There’s no power inside,” said one customer from her car in the parking lot.
According to Bob Verdun, the MAC’s executive director, the power at the athletic club shut down about 9 a.m.
But public safety units were quick to arrive, he said. The sports bubble houses both tennis and pickle ball courts.
“Both the police and fire were great,” he said Friday. “There’s nothing we can do. As long as the wind doesn’t kick up, we can save it.”
At that moment, a large gust of wind moved through the area, causing the sports bubble to billow.
“Like that,” Verdun said.
Verdun is a former basketball coach at Salem State University and basketball and tennis coach at Franklin Pierce University. He has also worked as consultant for Active Entities Consulting, where he has developed fitness and wellness centers at sites around the globe.
Verdun has seen sports bubbles deflate in the past and predicted it would be back up quickly.
“Based on my experience, we could get this up in a couple of days,” he said Friday.
Saturday on Facebook, the club announced "Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, our bubble is BACK! At 100% and ready for use, thanks to our amazing team for working so diligently to get it back up and good as new."
