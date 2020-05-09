Even as normal Gloucester operations are on hold while the community tries to navigate life during a pandemic, one project is peering towards completion.
The construction to replace the historic Magnolia Pier is on pause as the business supplying gang planks and ladders is closed due to the shut-down.
Construction is scheduled to resume May 18 when Gov. Charlie Baker plans to lift the non-essential business shut-down.
"It is all a COVID delay," Ward 5 City Councilor Sean Nolan said. "The businesses that they are working through are not considered essential."
"It is 98 percent done," he added about the overall project. "It is not going to be much longer before everybody will be enjoying the pier."
When the pier took a series of beatings from storms in March 2018, the Magnolia Pier Fundraising Committee took shape to raise money for its replacement.
The entire project, which broke ground this past July, cost up to $1.2 million.
Since the Magnolia Pier Fundraising Committee presented the city with a $182,688.77 check in November, it has raised an additional $2,100 to offset costs for the project.
Replacement of the pier has been a community effort as Magnolia residents and city administrators have been focused on getting the new pier put in place.
"There's an old African proverb that reads 'It takes a Village to Raise a Child.' The proverb relates to how a village watches and participates in the raising of a child," Magnolia Pier Advisory Committee member Ted Costa wrote in a letter to the community last November. "I'm going to massage that proverb a bit and say 'It Takes a Village to Build a Pier,' and that it has!"
This support took shape through donations, support from the city, and events such as a block party and auctions.
"The two events we had were awesome," Nolan said. "Everybody came in to make this a success."
For the Magnolia community, the pier represents everything from proposals to prayers and sunsets and sunrises.
"It is everything that evolves around an iconic piece of a neighborhood," Costa said.
