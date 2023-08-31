While Magnolia Pier has been closed for a gangway gantry system and float improvements project, the Gloucester Harbormaster announced Thursday the pier will temporarily reopen Friday through Labor Day weekend for residents to enjoy.
In a post on Facebook, the harbormaster announced the pier will close again to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 5, so that construction can continue.
The project is weather dependent, and the last part of it involves the installation of the moorings, float and gangway. Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro said the water has to be “dead flat for them to work over there.”
On Thursday, there were 4-foot swells in Magnolia Harbor, he said.
“They will resume work on Tuesday weather dependent,” he added.
The much anticipated project to finish off the restoration of the pier involves installing a new gallows lift to raise the gangway out of harm’s way in advance of a coastal storm. The project also involves the installation of a new float.
The pier was destroyed in storms in March 2018, and rebuilt and reopened in the summer of 2020, thanks to fundraising from the community and money from the city. A storm that September ripped away the new gangway and an older float, which is being replaced as part of the project.
