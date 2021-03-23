ESSEX — Major work on the town's new public safety building has wrapped, and the Essex Police and Fire departments are expected to be fully moved in by April.
The building inspector was scheduled to look over the building one last time Monday evening, Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Preen said Monday afternoon.
"All the major furniture from the manufacturer is being delivered today and tomorrow," she continued Monday. "From there, we're going to start the outdoor landscaping then finish up with the pavement."
Each department will be responsible for moving in its own equipment.
Police are expected to start transferring over to the new facilities sometime around Monday, April 19.
The Fire Department will follow by the end of the month once the pavement is firm enough to handle the heavy fire engines.
Completion of the public safety building comes after years of hurdles. During a turbulent planning stage, the Essex Building Committee struck out on every viable, privately-owned lot it sought to purchase for the project. After deciding against an eminent domain land-grab, members finally settled on their dead-last choice — a publicly-owned plot on John Wise Avenue.
The town purchased the site's neighboring lot, 11 John Wise Ave., for $785,000 in order to fit the combined police and fire facility. Shortly after, G&R Construction was selected to construct the building for $12.4 million. A 18th-century barn once part of the Cogswell's Grant farm was salvaged from the site by the Essex Shipbuilding Museum. The project broke ground in December 2019.
Essex's new public safety building offers many new features the Memorial Building on Martin Street sorely lacks — a four-door, 42-foot-high vehicle bay for the Fire Department's seven vehicles and one boat; two holding cells and a ballistic-proof criminal processing wing for the Police Department; a new training and conference space for both departments; and two locker rooms complete with shower units. G&R President Dennis Morel led the Gloucester Times on a tour of the facility last November as crew were working on the interior of the building.
Last fall, town officials researched the possibility of salvaging the Martin Street building. Ultimately, the costs to rehabilitate the aging structure were determined to be too costly. The plan to tear down the combined police and fire station is in its final design phase, according to Preen. At this time, there is no set date for when the building will be demolished.
"The Community Preservation Committee did approve putting an article on (this year's) Town Meeting warrant for this year to allocate $60,000 to erect a viewing hut for the town's hand tub fire engine," Preen said. The engine, "We Will Try," wad built in 1882.
The town hopes to create something similar to the small barn behind Wenham Town Hall, which houses the Wenham Fire Department's antique fire engine, Old ENON 1, built in 1849.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.