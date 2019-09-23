IPSWICH — While detour signs are posted by the Five Corners intersection, the anticipated construction in downtown Ipswich has yet to start.
Construction will be making its way through the heart of the downtown — in the intersection of South Main, Central, Market and North Main streets — as National Grid and New England Utility Constructors (NEUCO) are replacing gas mains on six of Ipswich’s streets as a part of the Downtown Gas Main Replacement Project.
Although the project was scheduled to start Sept. 3 and conclude on approximately Oct. 15, according to the town’s website, no construction has begun.
“September 3 was the earliest we could have/would have hoped to have started,” National Grid’s Principal Program Manager Christine Milligan told the Times’ sister paper, The Salem News, via email last week. “The start date has not yet been confirmed as we are currently finalizing logistics. We are working closely with local municipal officials to mitigate disruption to residents as much as possible. Updated customer notifications will be sent once the start date is confirmed.”
In a notification letter to the residents and businesses on affected streets, National Grid’s Director of Construction New England Robert Obi-Tabot writes, “Energy plays a critical role in our day-to-day lives and ensures the well-being of our community. That’s why we are investing in infrastructure upgrades that will help us to provide safe and reliable natural gas to our customers for years to come.”
“They communicated with us way in advance, but I didn’t really have to do anything,” said Umesh Bhuju, the manager at Zumi’s Espresso at 40 Market St.
Representatives from Santander Bank, at 116 Central St., and Vinwood Caterers, at 3 Union St., also confirmed that they received notice of the construction.
National Grid will be replacing the natural gas main at 2 to 116 Central St., 2 to 13 Depot Square, 1 to 51 Market St., 2 to 58 N. Main St., 2 to 69 S. Main St., and 1 to 3 Union St.
“It will impact me a fair amount, but not as much as the other businesses,” remarked David Lloyd, the owner of Coastal Green Grocer at 55 Market St.. as some of the construction will occur on the road outside his shop.
During construction, National Grid says crews will be marking out underground utilities within the project scope area, excavating streets to lay the new gas mains, relaying customer’s individual gas hookups to connect to the new mains, meters may need to be relocated to the outside of a home or business, and temporary or permanent restoration of disturbed areas, in accordance with town ordinances.
