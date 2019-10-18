MANCHESTER — The majority of residents in town will have their electrical power restored by 11 p.m. Friday night, according to National Grid.
Interim police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said he received the update from by the power company Friday afternoon.
"Main trunk lines in Beverly that feed much of the affected areas in Manchester are currently being repaired to hopefully restore power fully," reads to a post on the Manchester Police website. "National Grid has pulled additional manpower from upstate New York to assist in this area, as Cape Ann is one of the hardest hit and most affected areas of the state."
Unfortunately, the news came with a caveat -- Fitzgerald said around 60 homes on Union Street may have to wait a bit longer for their electricity. No specific time was given. National Grid also reported approximately 10 homes in town need further work on their electrical services before they regain power.
If the power does not come back on by 11 tonight, the town may open up an area downtown for residents who are affected by the power loss to stay overnight. When and where this overnight shelter will open is still being discussed by town officials. For more updates on the situation, check the Manchester Police Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ManchesterByTheSeaPD.
Manchester Police are also asking residents to refrain from calling the department to report an outage or ask for an update.
After numerous calls regarding fallen trees and downed electrical wires on Wednesday morning, Fitzgerald reports that all town roadways are cleared for safe travel. Throughout Friday, DPW crews traveled around town removing whatever debris is left around town.
