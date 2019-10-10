PEABODY — A man who was on lifetime parole as a result of a 2006 child pornography conviction has pleaded guilty to new child pornography charges, stemming from discoveries made by his parole officer last year.
That discovery — a "how-to" manual for molesting children, including sexually explicit images of young boys embedded within the text — came after computer monitoring software installed on Raymond Scanzani's computer as a condition of his parole sent an alert to authorities.
Scanzani, 62, pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court to possessing child pornography. He will be sentenced on Jan. 9 before Judge Dennis Saylor.
Scanzani, along with his sister, had planned to purchase (in her name) and re-open the former Espresso restaurant in Gloucester in 2016, and received a transfer of the liquor license to his sister. But that transfer was subsequently revoked by the city's Licensing Board after members learned about his undisclosed financial interest in the business and his history — and a condition of his parole that he have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, according to a letter from the board.
A North Shore native, Scanzani served eight years in federal prison in the 2000s for child pornography charges after admitting that he had downloaded and shared 10,000 to 20,000 images of young children through services such as Limewire, AOL and Yahoo.
As a condition of his parole, he was required to allow federal parole officers to remotely monitor his computer. In the spring of 2018, the monitoring software identified suspected child pornography on his computer.
A search in July 2018 found images embedded in Scanzani's "manuscript," a narrative on how to groom young children to be sexually abused. They also found images on a memory card inside a camera.
After losing a motion seeking to suppress the evidence, Scanzani's case was scheduled for trial in November, but his guilty plea on Wednesday means the case will not go to trial.
Scanzani was living at 85 Andover St. at the time of his arrest, a heavily-traveled stretch of Route 114 in Peabody near Route 128 and the Northshore Mall. He is currently in federal custody.
