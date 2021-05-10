MANCHESTER — A man is being held in jail on charges related to a Sunday night stabbing that sent another man to the hospital. Two more suspects are being sought.
Raymond Joel Vega-Castro, 23, who previously lived in Revere, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem, kidnapping and assault and battery to collect a loan or debt following the incident.
Vega-Castro was arraigned Monday at Salem District Court. He will be held without bail at Middleton Jail pending a dangerousness hearing on May 17, said Carrie Kimball of Essex Country District Attorney's Office.
The Manchester police department is still seeking two suspects believed to have also been involved in the incident.
Police were called to the area of School and North streets for a report of a man who had been stabbed around 7:50 p.m. Sunday.
Officers arrived to find a man in his mid-30s who had suffered multiple stab wounds. The man was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement.
The stabbing is believed to have taken place inside a vehicle as it was leaving Masconomo Park in Manchester, not far from where the victim was found, police said.
Vega-Castro was identified and arrested Sunday night, after an investigation in collaboration with the Lynn and Revere police departments. He was brought to the Manchester Police Department at 1:45 a.m. Monday, where he was held until his arraignment.
Fitzgerald said there is no danger to the public and the stabbing is not believed to have been a random act.
The incident remains under investigation.