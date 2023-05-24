A Lynn man, accused of dealing fentanyl in Gloucester, was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail after a dangerousness hearing on Tuesday, May 23, in Gloucester District Court in session in Peabody District Court.
Kelvin M. Gonzalez, 35, of 3 Henry Ave., Apt. 3, Lynn, was charged with crack cocaine distribution, possession to distribute a Class B drug, trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl, carrying a firearm without a license, unlicensed possession of ammunition, driving without a license and an active arrest warrant from Newburyport District Court, following his arrest at 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, on Commonwealth Avenue in Gloucester.
If convicted, the felony charge of trafficking fentanyl carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 3 1/2 years and a maximum sentence of 20 years in state prison.
An initial search of the 2015 Ford Transit van Gonzalez, a maintenance worker, had been driving yeilded a plastic twist bag containing a hard rock substance and a twist bag containing 184 suspected fentanyl pills, the arrest report shows. Police also seized a 9mm Polymer80 handgun, also known as a "ghost gun," with a magazine containing eight rounds, and another magazine containing eight 9mm bullets.
Gloucester police then called for a State Police K-9 unit and a search warrant for additional hidden compartments in the van. Subsequently, detectives found a $20 bill with white powder residue inside a folded $20 bill in a pocket compartment to the right of the van’s steering wheel. A new case was brought with a misdemeanor charge of illegal possession of a class B drug, and this case’s docket was joined with the first case.
After his arrest, Gonzalez was ordered held and the commonwealth motioned for a 58A dangerousness hearing. Judge Michael Patten on Tuesday ordered Gonzalez held on $100,000. His next court date is scheduled for June 20.
During the investigation, police set up a purchase of crack cocaine through a confidential source with a drug distributor known as “Dad,” according to the police report. The source told detectives the distributor often sends a “runner” in a white van. The detectives were outside a residence when they saw a white van pull onto Commonwealth Avenue and park nearby. The detectives saw the man checking addresses, and then he sent a text, turned back toward the address and walked up the front stairs out of view. A detective and an officer stayed with the source throughout the encounter and heard them discuss the money involved in the transaction and heard the man leave.
Police in the residence recovered seven small twist bags of a hard substance suspected to be crack cocaine. The detectives outside identified themselves as police officers and grabbed onto the man and guided him to the stairs where he was placed into handcuffs,detained and identified as Gonzalez. Police frisked him and recovered the marked U.S. bills they had supplied for the drug buy.
Police then searched the transit van and saw the grip of a handgun tucked in a small compartment above the driver’s seat. The gun did not have a visible serial number and police said it appeared the weapon was a “ghost gun” that are commonly carried by drug distributors because they can be illegally built and sold with almost no ability to track them, the report states.
Police reportedly found two small plastic containers, one with a small baggie contained suspected crack cocaine, and the other containing 184 small, blue pills with markings “M” and “30” on them. Police believed this was fentanyl pressed into the shape of pills.