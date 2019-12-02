Gloucester police arrested an East Main Street man on numerous charges early Saturday morning, including a fifth offense of drunken driving, following a chase that lasted almost a mile.
Officers arrested Jeffrey A. Jacques, 53, of 211 E. Main St., Apt. 9, at 1:09 a.m. on the additional charges of driving with a suspended license, driving while his license is already suspended for OUI, failure to stop for a police officer, negligent operation of a vehicle, marked lanes violations and speeding.
According to a report from Patrolman Alexander Aiello, the officer first observed the vehicle operated by Jacques veer onto Main Street "at a high rate of speed" and head toward East Main Street.
Aiello, who was driving south on Main Street, reversed direction and began to follow the 2004 green Ford Escape, which was being driven by Jacques.
Aiello said he caught up with the vehicle on East Main Street, near Amero Court, and activated his blue lights. He wrote that Jacques responded by speeding up and sticking his left hand out the window, his middle finger extended.
"The vehicle continuously crossed over the center line, taking turns at greater than reasonable speeds to be able to negotiate them, as the operator appeared to be steering with one hand." Aiello wrote. "The vehicle eventually abruptly pulled into Beacon Marine."
Police said Jacques failed three roadside sobriety tests and refused to attempt a fourth. He was arrested and transported to the police station for booking.
Jacques was arraigned on the charges Monday in Gloucester District Court and remanded to Middleton Jail while he awaits a hearing scheduled for Friday, in district court, to determine if he poses a danger to the public.
Police said that according to a check of his criminal history, he was convicted at least four times for drunken driving in the past 30 years. That includes in 1989, 2000 and 2006 in Massachusetts and one conviction in New York in 1993.
