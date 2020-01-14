Man faces charges after driving car off the wall, onto the rocks  

Police were called to Gloucester's Back Shore early Tuesday morning on a report of a car that drove off the sea wall and down onto the rocks, at the intersection of Moorland and Atlantic roads.
The driver, identified in a police accident report as a 35-year-old Gloucester resident, explained to police that he was driving down Moorland Road — which runs along the Bass Rocks Golf Course — at about 50 mph, in an area with a posted 25 mph speed limit. He said he did not realize there was an intersection at the end and drove straight through, across Atlantic Road and off the wall.
There is a stop sign on Moorland Road, which is perpendicular to Atlantic and the ocean. The accident occurred around 5:15 a.m.
The man pointed to his car, which was 20 yards from the roadway on the rocks adjacent to Atlantic Road. Both the driver and passenger explained that they did have injuries, according to the police report.
Gloucester firefighters and EMTs arrived on the scene as well and treated both individuals. The driver was cited for operating to endanger, negligent operation; speeding; and a stop sign violation.
Driver and passenger were both transported to the hospital as well.
~ Taylor Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Jan. 13
2:02 p.m.: Kristin M Anderson, 38, of 4B Joppa Way, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Offenses included uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle on a public way. Police reported that they identified her as the passenger of a white Audi when she made eye contact with them and then tried hide her face in her sweatshirt.
1:48 p.m.: Anthony Cassettari, 53, 20 Starknaught Road, was arrested on Witham Street for having two active arrest warrants and a revoked driver's license.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 14
5:36 a.m.: Medical emergency. At the request of Gloucester police, Rockport ambulance transported a person on Prospect Street in Gloucester to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Monday, Jan. 13
Traffic stops: Six drivers were warned for violating various traffic laws between 2:34 and 10:41 p.m. Five verbal warnings and one written warning were issued.
10:53 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint for operating with suspended registration. The car was towed from the scene.
9:25 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street Street was cited for having an expired inspection sticker.
7 p.m.: A driver on Main Street was cited for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed from the scene.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Dec. 13
Traffic stops: Four drivers were warned for violating various traffic laws between 10:01 a.m. and 10:02 p.m. Three verbal warnings and one written warning were issued.
6:46 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:01 p.m.: A broken-down car reportedly rolled out of the owner's driveway and into the roadway on Pleasant Street. The owner was able to secure the car back in the driveway.
2:26 p.m.: Officers took down the information of a car that was parked for several days at Newport Park.
2:06 p.m.: Report of a verbal dispute between a landlord and a tenant on Forest Lane. Officers spoke with both people and peace was restored.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Jan. 14
7:18 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by the Essex Fire Department to a hospital.
Monday, Jan. 13
5:06 p.m.: A driver reportedly struck a deer on the corner of John Wise Avenue and John Wise Lane. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
2:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:48 a.m.: Medical emergency on Martin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:45 a.m.: A driver received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:19 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Landing Road.
