A Gloucester man has been sentenced to five to six years in state prison after a jury found him guilty trafficking of women for sex at brothels in and around Boston and money laundering.
Timothy Hayes, 53, of Gloucester and Pingxia Fan, 42, of Boston were each found guilty Wednesday after an 11-day trial by a Suffolk Superior Court jury the following charges:
Trafficking persons for sexual servitude, five counts.
Deriving support from prostitution, five counts.
Keeping a house of ill fame, four counts.
Money laundering, three counts.
Hayes and Fan were each sentenced by Judge Janet Sanders in Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday to five to six years in state prison, with three years of probation to serve upon their release.
“These defendants made hundreds of thousands of dollars by exploiting numerous victims who were confined to the brothels day and night,” Healey said in a prepared statement. “This case is a reminder that human trafficking exposes people to unimaginable trauma and abuse.”
Both men were arrested — Hayes at a Gloucester home — on May 4, 2017, after a joint investigation by Attorney General Maura Healey's office and the FBI's Boston Division. Gloucester Police assisted in the investigation.
Authorities made the arrests after executing search warrants at five brothels at which they identified 10 apparent victims.
Hayes and Fan were indicted by a statewide grand jury in June 2017.
The AG’s Office began investigating after a referral from the North Reading Police Department, which did an initial investigation into a brothel in North Reading and offered extensive assistance in this case.
The investigation revealed that Hayes and Fan ran a sex trafficking and money laundering operation involving multiple brothels — two in Quincy, and single locations in Boston, Cambridge, and North Reading, prosecutors said. The men used multiple vehicles to transport sex trafficking victims, money, and supplies.
Hayes and Fan arranged for women to meet with men at the brothels to provide sexual services in exchange for cash, prosecutors said. Most of the money from these encounters went to the two men, which they laundered into the business to perpetuate the daily operations of the criminal enterprise.
“In a month the FBI proudly dedicates to shining a light on the prevention of human trafficking, we are especially gratified that Pingxia Fan and Timothy Hayes, who exploited women for personal profit through sexual servitude, will now answer for these appalling injustices,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement.
“Human trafficking respects no boundaries where age, gender or nationality are concerned. What happened to the victims in this case deserves society’s outrage, just as investigating all forms of this criminal activity deserves to be a top priority of law enforcement.”
