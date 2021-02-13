SALEM — A Virginia man who was facing potential state prison time after he was found to have half a dozen unlicensed guns, including an AR-15-style rifle, in the Essex home where he was staying back in 2019 was sentenced to unsupervised probation on Thursday.
Part of the reason: Essex police had been aware that John Jerome "Jerry" Lyons-Montgomery owned guns as a result of multiple prior calls about people taking target practice at his Pond Street property, but never advised him that he needed a firearms identification card, a prosecutor acknowledged in court.
So when Lyons-Montgomery was seen walking on Wood Drive with a rifle back on May 18, 2019, he didn't realize he needed one, his lawyer argued — and neither did police, at first.
"He should have been more diligent," defense lawyer Edward McNaught admitted to Judge Thomas Drechsler during Thursday's hearing.
McNaught said the fact that police never said anything to him about the guns, nor advised him he needed an FID card, led him to assume that they "sort of signed off" on him having the firearms. "They knew," McNaught told the judge.
Lyons-Montgomery, 54, of Fairfax, Virginia, pleaded guilty to six counts of possessing a firearm, one count of possessing ammunition without a firearms identification card and one count of carrying a loaded shotgun on a public way.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped 11 other charges involving possession of a high-capacity weapon, improper storage of the weapon and possession of large-capacity feeding devices.
He was placed on two years of probation.
Prosecutor Jessica Strasnick told the judge that police were following up on the May 18, 2019, call concerning Lyons-Montgomery walking with a shotgun.
A detective who was also the department's firearms officer had learned that Lyons-Montgomery wasn't using the gun to hunt that day — the only way it would be legal for him to carry a loaded firearm on a public road.
Lyons-Montgomery invited the officer inside the house. Strasnick said the officer noticed ammunition on a kitchen counter. Lyons-Montgomery turned over four shotguns, one rifle and a pistol and 5,746 rounds of ammunition, the prosecutor said.
She said she reached the plea agreement after consulting with both her own superiors in the district attorney's office and with Essex police.
Drechsler was curious as to why Lyons-Montgomery had the guns. "Was he expecting trouble?" the judge asked.
"No," said McNaught. "His uncle was a veteran who taught him marksmanship." McNaught said his client is a collector.
Lyons-Montgomery spent a significant amount of time at the Pond Street property, which includes several parcels he inherited. But he was primarily a Virginia resident, where the laws are different and do not require a license for guns kept on his own property, his lawyer said.
He worked, until his arrest, with the District of Columbia court system, handling property management in conservatorship cases, he told the judge.
"You're not the first and you won't be the last person to run afoul of firearms laws in Massachusetts," Drechsler told Lyons-Montgomery. After explaining how he had, as a defense lawyer, represented several people from other states who were caught with guns while traveling through Massachusetts, Drechsler warned, "You've got to be very careful."
Lyons-Montgomery told the judge he is selling the properties in Essex within the next six months.
He also agreed, as a condition of his probation, to surrender the guns and ammunition permanently to police, and not to own any firearms while on probation.
