ESSEX — A shotgun owner who got lost in the Essex woods in May has now been indicted on 19 weapons charges in Essex County Superior Court in Salem.
John J. Montgomery of Fairfax, Virginia, was indicted by an Essex County grand jury earlier this month on the following charges:
One count each of unlawful possession of a large capacity weapon, improper storage of a large capacity firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a weapon on a public way.
Three counts of unlawful possession of large capacity magazines.
Six counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm and improper storage of a firearm.
A date for his arraignment is Essex County Superior Court in Salem has not be scheduled.
At the time of his arrest on the charges, Montgomery gave his name as John Lyons-Montgomery, 52, and told police he had residences on Pond Street in Essex and in Virginia.
Montgomery first came to police's attention May 18 when a caller reported a man walking with a shotgun on Wood Drive. Police found him there with a shotgun slung across his back which he said he carrying for protection. He was told to go home and secure the weapon.
One of the department's firearms licensing officers, Detective Thomas Shamshak Jr., now a sergeant, did some more research after hearing Montgomery was not hunting, the only time a gun is allowed to be carried on a public way in Massachusetts. He found Montgomery was not licensed to carry a weapon in Massachusetts or Virginia.
Police then visited Montgomery at his Pond Street home because he was not licensed to own or carry firearms. When told police would be confiscating the shotgun, Shamshak reported Montgomery told the officers there were more guns in the house, allowed them in and told them where to find the weapons.
They found six weapons — a Colt AR-15, shotguns and handguns — and more than 5,746 rounds of ammunition, all of which they seized. At least one weapon and some ammunition were found on the kitchen table, others were found in a false compartment. Police said there was no gun safe or cables in the home to secure the weapons.
They arrested Montgomery.
Each count of possession of a firearm or ammunition without a license carries a penalty of not more than two years in jail, a fine of up to $500 and forfeiture of the weapon if convicted.
Each count of improper storage of a firearm carries a penalty of imprisonment of not more than 18 months, or a fine between $1,000 and $7,500, or both if convicted.
Montgomery also faces a state prison term of 1 1/2 to 12 years, a fine between $2,000 and $12,000, or both, if found guilty of improperly storing the AR-15.
The indictment ratchets up the case against Montgomery. Under state guidelines, a district court judge cannot sentence any defendant to more than 2 1/2 years in a house of corrections such as Middleton, but a Superior Court judge has the leeway of sentencing defendants to longer terms and in a state prison.
Andrea Holbrook may be contacted at 978-675-2713 or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.
