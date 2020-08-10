A Gloucester man is in jail awaiting trial on charges of child rape and other counts.
Erik Richard Legendre, 29, of 3 Crestview Terrace, who has pleaded not guilty, was ordered held without bail without prejudice pending a hearing Aug. 31, Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit ruled Friday.
An Essex County grand jury handed down indictments against Legendre last month. He faces two counts of rape of a child with force; two counts of aggravated rape of a child with a five-year age difference; two counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under the age of 14; and one count of assault of a child younger than 16 with intent to rape.
According to the indictments, the crimes involved at least two children, a boy and girl, and took place in Gloucester between Sept. 1, 2019, and June 12 this year.
