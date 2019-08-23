An immigrant from Honduras has been identified as the man who was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a commuter rail train at Gloucester's MBTA station on Railroad Avenue.
Jose Angel Flores-Castillo, 52, was the person found on the tracks around 6 a.m., Carrie Kimball, communications director for the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, confirmed Friday.
Gloucester police Chief Ed Conley said the man was believed to be a Gloucester resident, but Kimball said Flores-Castillo did not have any listed local address nor one from elsewhere within the U.S.
Gloucester police, Massachusetts State Police associated with the DA's office and MBTA Transit Police all responded to the scene.
Conley said the MBTA's Transit Police unit was heading up the investigation into the incident.
Both Kimball and Transit Police indicated there was no suspicion of foul play in the man's death.
According to the MBTA, Flores-Castillo, reportedly trespassing on the railroad right-of-way, was struck by a commuter train that had begun its run in Rockport and was headed for Boston's North Station.
The incident snarled service along the upper portion of the Rockport line for several hours, and impacted service on the Newburyport, Haverhill and Fitchburg lines also. Shuttle buses carried passengers between the Rockportand West Gloucester stations while authorities tended to the crash scene. The Cape Ann Transportation Authority also ran a shuttle service between the Railroad Avenue station and the West Gloucester station, Gloucester police said.
Flores-Castillo's death marked the second time in less than 10 months that someone has been killed when struck by a train within the city.
A 55-year-old Gloucester man, Christopher Pallazola, died last Oct. 1 when he was hit by an MBTA train on the tracks just north of the underpass that runs beneath the Route 128 Extension. That incident also did not involve any foul play, the DA's office had said.
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.