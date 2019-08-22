An approximately 53-year-old man was killed when struck by an MBTA train Thursday morning at the Railroad Avenue station.
Gloucester Police and Gloucester EMS responded to the scene around 6 a.m. after a report of a “person down on the tracks,” according to John Guilfoil, a spokesperson for the Gloucester Police Department.
Authorities determined that the man was dead upon their arrival. They would only give his age.
This is the second time a person was struck and killed on the commuter rail this week. A 21-year-old man was killed by a train on the Fitchburg Line in Belmont early Monday morning.
State Police, Gloucester Police and MBTA Transit Police were on scene investigating until about 10 a.m. Thursday.
According to the MBTA, the man was struck by an inbound commuter rail train while trespassing on the right of way.
Luggage could be seen on the sidewalk next to the body, which was on the tracks beside the raised station platform.
Transit Police detectives and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office are still investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, but said foul play is not suspected.
Neither the identity of the victim nor any other information on the incident would be released Thursday evening, Carrie Kimball, communications director for the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said late Thursday afternoon.
Sandy McGillivary, who lives in an apartment next to the station, was watching the investigation from the parking lot of Greg’s sub shop on Railroad Avenue. She received a phone call from one of her relatives about the incident early this morning.
“I was sleeping in, since this is my vacation week, but I got a call and came outside,” McGillivary said. “My friend’s nephew was hit and killed by a train a few months ago. It’s all so sad.”
Bystanders watched the investigation throughout the morning, and some were visibly upset when they found out what had happened.
“No one should ever die like that,” said Wayne, a bystander who asked that his last name not be used. “That’s someone’s kid, or someone’s brother or sister.”
MBTA riders were asked to expect delays of up to an hour in both directions this morning or to seek alternate routes if possible.
The MBTA cancelled Rockport trains 102 (5:48 a.m. from Rockport) and 104 (6:30 a.m. from Rockport) Thursday because the accident and investigation at Gloucester prevented the movement of trains.
Inbound train 112 at 11 a.m. was the first through service from Rockport after the incident. All service to and from Gloucester and Rockport then resumed.
Shuttle buses provided travel between the Rockport and West Gloucester stations for several hours. CATA ran a shuttle service between the Railroad Avenue Station and the West Gloucester Station, Gloucester police said.
Individual alerts about other trains were sent out as needed, the T said.
The stretch of Railroad Avenue in front of the station was closed down to one lane until investigators left the scene.
