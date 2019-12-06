The Gloucester man arrested last Saturday morning on numerous charges, including his fifth drunk driving offense, was released on bail Friday and is due back in Gloucester District Court for a Jan. 13 pretrial hearing.
Jeffrey A. Jacques, 53, of 211 E. Main St., was released on $5,000 cash bail following his bail hearing and instructed to wear alcohol maintenance and detection equipment in advance of his trial.
Jacques was arrested early last Saturday morning after leading a Gloucester police officer on a vehicular chase that lasted about a mile into East Gloucester. He was charged with driving with a suspended license, driving while his license already is under suspension for drunken driving, failure to stop for a police officer, negligent operation of a vehicle, marked lanes violations and speeding.
Police said Jacques failed three roadside sobriety tests and refused to attempt a fourth.
They said Jacques' criminal history revealed he was convicted at least four times of drunken driving in the past 30 years, in 1989, 2000 and 2006 in Massachusetts and one conviction in New York in 1993.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.