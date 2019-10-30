Man shot by police held without bail pending hearing

SALEM — A Peabody man who was shot in the arm by police early Wednesday morning in Salem after allegedly nearly hitting the officer with his car is being held without bail.
Austin Boga, 25, of 6 Shamrock St., appeared in Salem District Court later Wednesday morning, with his arm bandaged. He pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the Toyota Camry that he allegedly drove toward officers around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Shetland Park off Congress Street.
Patrolmen Ian Canty and Daniel Musto had spotted Boga sitting in the parked car in an area of the complex near Pingree Street. Police and a prosecutor said the officers suspected that Boga was suffering from an overdose, based on the way he was positioned in the car.
The officers said that when they walked up to the car, Boga looked up, saw them, then immediately put the car into gear and drove toward them “as if he slammed on the gas pedal.”
Canty jumped out of the way, the car clipping his flashlight. Musto, meanwhile, didn’t think they would be able to avoid being hit and drew his gun, firing multiple rounds at the car.
Musto said he was unsure how many shots he fired but believes it may have been four, prosecutor Michael Varone told Judge Randy Chapman.
As Boga drove away around the rear of Shetland Park, the officers called for backup. They followed Boga as he turned onto Congress Street and then up to Ward Street.
That’s where Sgt. Eric Gagnon first spotted Boga’s car.
Gagnon followed the car onto Lafayette Street, then onto Peabody Street, where Boga allegedly hit a parked car. From there, police said Boga ran away through the Wendy’s parking lot, Peabody Street Park and then the Harborwalk.
About halfway down, he went over a railing and jumped into the South River, which was at high tide, police said.
Varone said Boga started swimming and then began screaming for help. Varone said Canty and Musto went into the water to pull him out.
Boga was angry, yelling that he had been shot. Police saw a hole in his shirt and a similarly-sized hole in his right arm, though it was not bleeding, police said. Boga also had a laceration and blood on the side of his head. Officers speculated that the head injury came from the collision with the parked car.
Varone said Boga was extremely angry when taken to Salem Hospital, screaming and swearing at officers and telling one officer who tried to read him his rights to “go (expletive) yourself,” referring to the officer as a “pig.”
Boga is also facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, speeding, resisting arrest, failing to stop for police, failing to stop, disorderly conduct (subsequent offense) and failing to stay within marked lanes.
Chapman granted Varone’s request to detain Boga pending a hearing on Monday to determine whether his release poses a danger to anyone.
Boga’s attorney, Kristen McLaughlin, objected to the request, saying that the details of the initial approach by police were vague.
She also filed motions seeking access to surveillance videos from the area, including the city’s street cameras.
Boga’s mother and the mother of his fiancee, as well as a younger woman who did not identify herself, were present in court, but verbally lashed out at reporters when asked if they wanted to talk about what had happened to him.
Salem police Capt. Frederick Ryan, the department’s spokesman, said he did not find any references to drugs being found in the car in any of the reports he has viewed.
Department following policy
The two officers were also taken to Salem Hospital to be “checked out at the hospital,” Ryan said, describing both as “shaken up.”
Both Canty and Musto have been on the force for less than two years, said Ryan.
Musto had previously worked for the Salem State University campus police department before joining the Salem police.
Canty, a Salem State University graduate, worked for the Essex County Sheriff’s Department prior to joining the Salem police department last year.
The Massachusetts state police will conduct an investigation into the officers’ response, part of the department’s policy following any officer-involved shooting.
The department is also following a use of force protocol, under which both officers will be off duty for 72 hours. Ryan said they will be interviewed by a team of officers at the station before returning to duty. The interviews will include an assessment of any lasting effects of the incident, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, he said.
Known to police
Boga, meanwhile, has had numerous interactions with police in Salem, Peabody and Lynn during the past eight years, court records show.
In one of the more serious cases Boga was involved in, a bouncer at O’Neill’s Pub in downtown Salem was knocked unconscious and suffered broken bones in his face and a concussion. According to court papers, the case was later dismissed for lack of prosecution.
Boga had recently completed a year in jail for another assault and battery case at the time, one of a number of similar cases on his record, which includes breaking and entering charges, malicious destruction charges, and multiple prior disorderly conduct charges.
In a bail decision in 2016, Peabody District Court Judge James Barretto noted that Boga had amassed a seven-page criminal record.
More recently, Boga had been living in Florida, according to his Facebook profile, before returning to Massachusetts within the past two months. While in Florida, according to his Facebook page, he worked as a heavy equipment operator.
Earlier this month, he posted about getting his car, the red Camry, which he had purchased earlier this year, back on the road, after some issues with the Registry of Motor Vehicles. He appeared to be making progress toward getting a job, posting about an interview with JRM, a trash hauling company, on Oct. 10.
The case is the first police shooting in Salem since 2015.
A June 2015 search for a suspect in a stabbing in Salem led to an incident in which the suspect, Brock Fleming, was shot in the buttock by Gagnon as he lunged at Patrolman Dennis Luti with a knife. Fleming is serving a four-to-six year state prison term at MCI Cedar Junction in Walpole.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.