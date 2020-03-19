ROCKPORT — The man hit and killed Wednesday night by a MBTA train in Rockport has been identified by the Essex County District Attorney’s office.
Devin R. Fore, 24, of Rockport, was struck by a commuter line train at Piggery Crossing on Main Street. The train had departed from Rockport Station for Boston at 7:30 p.m.
According to Essex County District Attorney spokesperson Carrie Kimball, nobody other than the engineer operating the train was around at the time of the accident.
Officials say no foul play is suspected.
Rockport Police and Fire responded around 7:45 p.m. State Police crime scene examiners and members of the Air Wing division, and the MBTA Transit Police were also on scene.
Fore was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was recovered by the state's chief medical examiner, said Kimball.
Services are incomplete and are being arranged by Greely Funeral Home in Gloucester.
