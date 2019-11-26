SALEM — The Essex District Attorney’s office has identified Kenneth Amero, 57, whose address is listed as homeless, as the man whose body was discovered behind a dumpster at a Dunkin’ Donuts in downtown Salem on Saturday afternoon.
“No foul play is suspected,” said Carrie Kimball, the spokesperson for the Essex District Attorney’s office. She said Amero had been staying at a nearby shelter. Kimball did not have any further information on where Amero might have lived before arriving at the shelter.
Salem police Capt. Fred Ryan, the Salem Police Department spokesman, said Amero was new to Salem. Whether he was homeless prior to arriving in Salem was not known by the department.
Amero had lived in Essex previously, according to Essex police, and held a commercial shellfish license in town for several years, the last in 2018, according to town online records.
The manager of the Dunkin’ Donuts at 152 Washington St. discovered the man’s body at 1:20 p.m. and notified police, Kimball said Saturday. Police were on scene until just before 4 p.m. when police removed the man’s body from behind the dumpster.
Andrea Holbrook contributed to this report. Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-338-2673, by email at eforman@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.