MANCHESTER — Manchester's long-delayed 375th Anniversary Parade will be in late September.
The parade was originally scheduled for September last year, but was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. The parade will start at the Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School at 36 Lincoln St. and follow the traditional Fourth of July parade route.
"It's going to be the end of the year for the 375th-plus-one celebration," said Sue Thorne, co-chair of the 375th Celebration Committee. "We hope that if you're not in the parade, you'll be out watching parade. We'll have a special guest at the end at the Coach Field Playground, where the Danvers High School Marching Band will perform a couple of numbers. That's were we'll also be awarding prizes for the floats.
The public is invited to organize their own floats for the parade.
"We encourage families, neighborhoods and businesses to enter," said Thorne.
Registration for floats is open through Friday, Sept. 17. To sign up, visit the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department's website at manchester.ma.us/268/Parks-Recreation.
Originally, the 375th Celebration Committee planned a series of events through 2021 celebrating Manchester's founding in 1645 and its history . As the pandemic rolled on, the town's 375th Celebration Committee was forced to cancel many of the events.
Despite the many setbacks, committee members continued to plan safe events whenever they could. In May, they helped organize a socially distant drive-by parade to celebrate the town's essential workers and first responders.
After over a year of waiting, the committee was able to reschedule many of their previously planned events this summer. These included a Manchester birthday celebration in June, a boat parade at the Manchester Harbor in July, and a concert and movie night at Masconomo Park in August.
Still to come is High Tea at Sharksmouth Estate, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 22.
"We're calling this a 'Hybrid Tea'," said Thorne. "We had to make several adjustments with handling the food. We can't have food open on the table, so we'll be giving out a box of goodies, a bottle of ice tea and surprise gift to guests."
Two sessions are available at noon and 2 p.m. — 60 seats are open per session. Transport to the Sharksmouth Estate from Town Hall will be available to those who need it. Tickets are $10 per person and available at the Manchester Council on Aging, 10 Central St., or tinyurl.com/HighTeaSharksmouth.
Also, the public is invited to partake in 375th Anniversary Manchester Essex Conservation Trust Scavenger Hunt, ongoing through September. Hidden clues are posted at various landmarks around town, each offering a tidbit of Manchester history. After finding all clues, report to the Manchester Historical Museum at the Trask House for a special prize. There is no cost to participate in this event.
