MANCHESTER — Voters at Tuesday's election will be asked to approve the $725,000 capital exclusion request for the water pipe replacement project.
Last year, town embarked on a $1 million project to replace the town's aging pipelines, which periodically see breaks, according to Town Administrator Greg Federspiel. After a handful of pipes were replaced downtown, "the number of breaks have declined significantly," Federspiel reported.
No races are on the ballot for the eight open town official positions.
Gary Gilbert of 11 Magnolia Ave. is conducting a write-in campaign for available seat on the Planning Board. There will be no other names listed on the ballot for the position.
Also on the ballot are:
Selectman, two for three years each: Ann Harrison and John Round.
Moderator, one-year term: Incumbent Alan Wilson.
Planning Board, two for three years each: Incumbents Mary Foley and Christopher Olney.
Manchester Essex Regional School Committee, three-year term: Matthew Harrington.
Library trustee, three-year term: David Shaw.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 30 at Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School, 36 Lincoln St.
Public health protocols will be in place and masks are required unless you have a specific medical condition.
