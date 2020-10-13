MANCHESTER — Selectmen will meet with representatives from the development firm Strategic Land Ventures about its plans to construct a 157-unit affordable housing complex in the Limited Commercial District.
The meeting, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29, will be the first time SLV will present its plans to the public. Timing isn't official yet, but Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said he's aiming to have it at 7 p.m. Comments from residents will not be taken during this meeting, but multiple public hearings will follow in the coming months.
"Through this process we will try to develop memorandum of understanding between town and SLV regarding the project," said Selectmen Chairman Eli Boling.
The development, known as the Sanctuary, will be built in compliance with the state's Chapter 40B bylaw, meaning 25% of its units will be affordable. "Affordable housing," as defined by the state, costs 30% or less of what 80% of the households in the metropolitan area make per year.
Manchester is grouped into the Boston Metropolitan Area, where 80% of households earn an average yearly wage of $80,300. For housing to be deemed affordable, rent and utilities combined must not exceed $2,000 a month. Less than 5% of current housing in Manchester meets this requirement.
Because of Manchester's limited housing stock, the town can be legally kept out of negotiations for Chapter 40B housing construction. According to the bylaw, developers working in municipalities that have fewer than 10 percent of affordable housing units may supersede local government and appeal any decision to the state Housing Appeals Committee.
Despite this, SLV has stated that town officials and members of the public will have a say on the design and construction of Sanctuary.
"We have met informally with several municipal officials and volunteer boards, as you know, seeking constructive input for our proposal which has been reflected in this application," reads a letter of intent addressed to Boling by SLV principal Geoffrey Engler. "We look forward to a positive endorsement from the Board of Selectmen, including a letter of support as is required by (the state Department of Housing and Community Development), which will allow us to formally submit the site approval application to DHCD for its approval."
As it stands currently, the Sanctuary will feature 80 one-bedroom, 61 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom units. The complex will sit at 18 School St., a more than 1 million square-foot plot northeast directly next to where Manchester hopes to establish a Chapter 40R Smart Growth Overlay District.
Federspiel said at a recent selectmen's meeting he hopes to have initial negotiations and planning wrapped by early next year, March at the latest. From there, SLV will seek the necessary permits from various town departments. The project is not expected to break ground until 2020.
Back in 2018, residents who participated in the Manchester Master Plan survey ranked "rental housing" as the top priority the town should tackle.
