MANCHESTER — The Manchester Affordable Housing Trust is offering short-term rental housing payment assistance to income eligible Manchester residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The MAHT can and wants to help during this difficult and uncertain time," reads a press release sent out by the organization, citing its "mission to support and promote community affordable housing."
The move is made possible through a collaboration with Action Inc., a Gloucester-based human and social services agency.
Further information is available by contacting Action Inc. at 978-282-1000 or through a live chat at www.actioninc.org.
— Michael Cronin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.