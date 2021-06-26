MANCHESTER — The public is invited to learn more about the future of affordable housing in Manchester at an upcoming public workshop.
The meeting is scheduled Tuesday, June 29, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Manchester Essex Regional High School cafeteria.
Last fall, the Manchester Housing Authority and Manchester Affordable Housing Trust studied the town's three public housing areas — Newport Park, The Plains and 2-4 Loading Place Road — and 85R Pleasant St., a plot of land owned by the DPW.
"The purpose of the study is to assess the existing units and opportunities for additional units and devise a plan to preserve and renovate them," reads a public letter published by the two groups in March. "In addition, the consultants were asked to determine the feasibility and present a viable development plan for the Pleasant Street site to support redevelopment of the MHA properties."
Tuesday's workshop is expected to cover the "next steps" in bringing more affordable housing to Manchester.
Affordable housing has been a hot topic in town over the past couple of years. Residents voted it a number one priority when surveyed for the 2018 Manchester Master Plan.
Strategic Land Ventures has sought to bring 157 affordable housing units to the land off School Street under the state's Chapter 40B bylaw. The firm plans on appealing to the state Legislature in order to get the project completed, not town officials.
"It is not an alternative to the 40B proposal," reads the March letter. "The idea of creating a development plan for the public housing units was initiated as the Master Plan emerged more than two years ago. What it offers is a way to integrate community affordable housing into the neighborhood fabric with minimal impact on the town’s fiscal condition. Its primary objective is to preserve and improve the public housing units that need attention and to support the important work of the MHA. This will be a long and careful process, and both the MHA and MAHT are looking forward to engaging with the town to make it happen."
