MANCHESTER — The Trustees of the Reservations have released a new compendium about Castle Hill on the Crane Estate in Ipswich, written by Manchester author Anna Kasabian.
"The book goes into the history of the Crane family coming to Ipswich, how they founded the property and how Mr. Crane decided to purchase the property and build the castle," explained Kasabian. "It also goes into the history of all the things that have been done to the gardens, the architecture and interior designs.
Kasabian said her writing career came full circle after completing the book, "Castle Hill on the Crane Estate."
"Castle Hill was one of the first things I wrote about when I was a reporter in my late 20s at the Beverly Times," she said. "I was at the press conference there when the family were donating parts of the property to the Trustees. Something touched me then, and whenever I could I'd always try and write about it."
The historic Ipswich property was featured in Kasabian's 2005 book, "Guest Rooms: And Private Places." And, in 2018, she reported on Trustees curator Susan Hill Dolan's efforts to restore its mansion and gardens for Architectural Digest. Dolan herself was the one who hand-selected Kasabian to write this newly-published book.
"According to Susan, one of the primary reasons why the book was written because so many visitors have been asking for a guide," Kasabian explained. "It's such a huge property. At the same time, it's have a wonderful way to bookmark all of its history. It's a fascinating place and full of detail."
"Castle Hill on the Crane Estate" comes complete with glossy photos courtesy of Kasabian's husband, David. Historical photos of the Crane family from the Trustees' archives are featured as well.
"(The property) has always been close to my heart," Kasabian said. "It's a piece of architecture I've always adored — the historic gardens and architecture — so I was more than happy to join on the project."
"Castle Hill on the Crane Estate" may be purchased for $18 by visiting shopthetrustees.org/products/castle-hill-on-the-crane-estate-book. Proceeds from the 64-page book are used by the Trustees to support its properties and staff.
