MANCHESTER — Residents will get to enjoy Manchester's beaches once again as the second phase of the town's reopening plan kicks off on Memorial Day.
Beginning Monday, Singing Beach and Black and White Beaches will be reopened to residents only Monday through Friday.
The beaches will be open for walking and running use only, which means no swimming, sunbathing or gathering in groups. All beach parking lots will still be closed off to the public.
Open hours at Singing Beach are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Resident beachgoers between the ages of 12 and 65 will need to wear seasonal check-in tags while visiting. Tags will be available for $20 at the Singing Beach entrance. The bath house, canteen and port-a-lets will not reopen for the time being.
In addition to beaches, the Lincoln Street tennis courts will reopen to residents. Sharing equipment will not be allowed. The Brook Street courts remain closed due to the ongoing construction at Memorial School.
Dock access at Masconomo Park, Reed Park and Tuck's Point will be open to mooring holders for dinghy access only starting Monday. The parks are open to walkers only.
Despite these changes to the town's emergency order, regulations around social distancing and face coverings are still being enforced per Gov. Charlie Baker's order. Residents are still required to keep 6 feet away from others and cover their faces in public if social distancing is not feasible.
