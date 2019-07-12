MANCHESTER — Two Manchester beaches closed for a day for high bacteria counts are open, having been deemed safe for swimming.
West Manchester Beach, aka Black Cove Beach, on Harbor Street and Tuck’s Point Beach on Tuck's Point Road are again open for swimming after test results from sampling Thursday came back within safe water quality limits.
The Board of Health said West Manchester and Tuck’s Point beaches passed the single sample individual weekly test, which represent the current conditions, but had failed the geometric mean standards which reflect typical water quality found over a longer time period, typically a month.
Test results returned Thursday found Tuck’s Point Beach with a geomean of 37 and West Manchester with a geomean of 68, where the state geomean limit for bathing beaches is set at 35. The beaches were closed Thursday.
On Friday, test results found West Manchester with a geomean of 30.38, and Tuck’s Point Beach with a geomean of 16.33. Both beaches were well under the 104 limit for the weekly test of 20; West Manchester tested at 20 and Tuck’s Point was under 10. The two beaches were reopened Friday afternoon.
All of the town's four other public beaches — Singing Beach on Beach Street, White and Black beaches on Ocean Street, and Gray or Magnolia Beach on Raymond Street — have passed testing this season and are open to swimming.
All six of Manchester’s beaches are tested for enterococci bacteria weekly, from mid May through Labor Day, the Board of Health said.
Further information on the state beaches program and the Manchester test results is available by visiting http://bit.ly/2JsX7FO
Andrea Holbrook may be contacted at 978-675-0713 or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com
