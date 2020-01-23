MANCHESTER — The weather gods again have prompted organizers to postpone the bonfire planned to kickoff Manchester's bicentennial.
The bonfire will now be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m., in the upper parking lot at the Manchester Athletic Club, 8 Atwater Ave. There will be hot cocoa and cookies.
The town has organized at least one event for each month this year to celebrate the milestone. January's birthday event was to be a bonfire of Christmas trees collected from townspeople after the holidays.
The event was originally planned for Sunday, Jan. 12, but was rescheduled due to high winds. It was postponed until this Saturday, Jan. 25, but a forecast of freezing rain and possibly storm has led organizers to move the event yet again.
