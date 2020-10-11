This Halloween, Cape Ann's town officials hope to keep crowds small and trick-or-treaters as spread out as possible. While Rockport and Essex are still ironing out the details, Manchester has announced its plan.
Rockport Town Administrator Mitch Vieira said in an email that Rockport's Halloween plans are still in the works.
"The Board of Health and Board of Selectmen will be hosting a joint meeting next next week to discuss Halloween," he wrote. "A determination on any plans will be made at that time."
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. Residents may join the Zoom meeting at https://rockportma-gov.zoom.us/j/82321744998 or by dialing 1-929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 823 2174 4998.
Manchester Selectmen Chairman Tom Kehoe, who also heads the town's Halloween commission, outlined his drafted set of rules during a meeting Monday night. His colleagues unanimously voted in favor of what Kehoe presented, and the Manchester Board of Health made it official Thursday.
Trick-or-treating hours will be bumped up this year — to 4 to 6 p.m. — as Kehoe said he hoped to have the night wrapped up by dusk.
Kehoe said his goal for Halloween night is to minimize as many gatherings as much as possible. This means no downtown meet-ups or indoor parties as held in years passed. Those handing out candy are asked to leave treats out on a table outside at the edge of their property. Trick-or-treaters are asked to not ring doorbells and stick to their neighborhood.
"Halloween is an important holiday for the kids," Kehoe said. "It's important to them to get into their costumes even if it's for the four or five houses down the road."
Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald came up with the idea to keep all streets open as a way to keep foot traffic flowing.
"We usually block off The Village area," he explained. "It turns into a large gathering area. One of my recommendations was not block off any roads and keep people in their own neighborhoods."
As always, those who do not want to give out candy are asked to keep their outdoor lights turned off.
Before trick-or-treating, a drive-by goodie bag drop-off will be held at the American Legion parking lot, 14 Church St. Bags will only be available to those who register at www.mbtsrec.com before Friday, Oct. 23.
A house decorating contest will also be held Halloween night. Judging will take place between 10 a.m. and noon. Those who want to participate are asked to sign up at www.manchester.ma.us.
On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Manchester Public Library will feature a decorated pumpkin display from 6:30 to 8 p.m. To have your pumpkin included in the display, drop off entries by Wednesday at 6 p.m. Plain pumpkins will be available to pick up at the Community Center on Harbor Point on Saturday, Oct. 24, between 10 a.m. and noon.
Essex plans on discussing trick-or-treating at a joint meeting of selectmen and the town Board of Health on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The town has some hurdles to plan around. Unlike Manchester, trick-or-treating in Essex is typically not spread out, Board of Health Administrator Erin Kirchner said.
"It's usually just on Pickering Street and Winthrop Street," she said. "The houses are so spread out any other place. Kids aren't walking up Southern Avenue."
Board of Health members last Thursday fielded several ideas for how to celebrate Halloween this year. These included trick-or-treating in one area, having children trick-or-treat inside their school buildings or having residents hand out candy via a homemade 6-foot "candy chute" apparatus. Each idea had its pros and cons, and the board members did not feel comfortable making a final decision either way, according to Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Preen.
"They felt that planning a holiday isn't their oversight," said Preen.
