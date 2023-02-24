MANCHESTER — An electrical outage on Friday knocked out power to hundreds of customers in the towns of Manchester, Essex and Hamilton.
About 1,500 National Grid customers were affected from the Beverly city line to Gloucester, according to Manchester-by-the-Sea Police. The outage was first reported a little after 9 a.m.
Utility crews, police and fire apparatus were seen Friday morning set up all over Manchester, including along Pine, School and Central (Route 127) streets.
According to police, the outage was related to a transformer explosion on Stanley Avenue.
Power crews were able to restore power to many customers within hours.
At the Manchester Athletic Club (MAC) at 8 Atwater Ave., the power outage partially deflated the facility’s sports bubble. Dozens of people who had been working out streamed out of the facility.
“There’s no power inside,” said one customer from her car in the parking lot. “That’s why they’re kicking us out.”
According to Bob Verdun, the MAC’s executive director, the power at the athletic club shut down about 9 a.m.
But public safety units were quick to arrive on the scene, he said. The sports bubble houses both tennis and pickle ball courts.
“Both the police and fire were great,” he said. “There’s nothing we can do. We’ve done everything we can do. As long as the wind doesn’t kick up, we can save it.”
At that moment, a large gust of wind moved through the area, causing the sports bubble to billow.
“Like that,” Verdun said.
Verdun is a former basketball coach at Salem State University and basketball and tennis coach at Franklin Pierce University. He has also worked as consultant for Active Entities Consulting, where he has developed fitness and wellness centers at sites around the globe.
Verdun has seen sports bubbles deflate in the past.
“Based on my experience, we could get this up in a couple of days,” he said.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.